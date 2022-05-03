Sometimes responsibilities end up consuming your day and take away time to watch your favorite shows. For this reason, in this note we leave you a top series to watch while you are in those moments of study or work, whether you have a PC, a tablet or a Smart TV at hand.

These are five series that, although they might be long in some cases, are so easy to watch that you don’t have to give them your full attention.

“The Office”

One of the most successful American comedies of all time. If yours is to laugh while fulfilling your responsibilities, this series is for you.

With episodes of just 20 minutes, this story starts cold, but then it makes you laugh more than once.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max

“Elite”

If you’re looking to see something a little more daring and dramatic, then “Elite” is the perfect show for you.

With five seasons and a spin-off, this series may seem long, but just listen to it and take a look at it while you work or study.

“The Money Heist”

Fan of crime stories with unexpected twists? “La casa de papel” is one of those series that has the perfect rhythms for telecommuting.

At times you will stay glued to the screen and at other times you can listen while you return your gaze to the screen of your laptop or PC.

“How I Met Your Mother”

A comedy that ended years ago, but is still fresh and fun. Ted Mosby tells his children the story of how he met his mother and it catches us from the beginning.

It is a sitcom that will not only make you laugh, but also reflect on life and its unexpected paths towards love and friendship. Perfect to watch while you study.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

“Adventure Time”

The dose of animation could not be missing. “Adventure Time” is one of those animated series that you can pick up from any episode and still laugh.

Finn and Jake’s adventures are the dose you need to relax when work gets tense or revision for the exam is a little more difficult than usual.