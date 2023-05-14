One of the biggest problems for parents is that, sometimes, their young children get tired in movie theaters and can’t stand watching the whole movie, without some other type of extra entertainment that captures their attention. But do not worry! Recently, a chain of cinemas has created a special room for childrenwith games, breaks and everything you need to keep the attention of the little ones and make them have an incredible time. Keep reading the following note to know all the details.

How is the first cinema for children in Lima?

the user@customremochileraHe posted a video recommending this room and sharing his experience, and it quickly went viral on the platform, garnering over a million views.This cinema belongs to the Cinépolis chain, at its headquarters in Larcomar.

The junior room, as it is called, is the novelty in this place and adults from 1 to 12 years of age are not allowed to enter without accompaniment.

Once inside the room you can decide to buy seats in the puffs, armchairs in the form of a sofa bed or in a normal armchair. The former are the most expensive, at 72 soles for adults and 62 soles for children, while the latter are the cheapest, at 35 soles for adults and 30 soles for children.

In addition, there are a large number of games for the little ones, including slides. Children are allowed to use these extras until the movie starts, then they must sit back and enjoy the movie. In the middle, there is a small intermission in which the minors can use the games again. Definitely a new and fun way to experience cinema.

