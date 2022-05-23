The reformulated subscription service presented a selection of its catalog a few days ago with much fanfare.

In just one month, PlayStation users will be able to join PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, two new levels of the subscription service for the Japanese company’s consoles with which they can access hundreds of video games, including dozens of classics at their lowest rate. high. But, and once a first preview of the available titles is known, Is the catalog of this reformulated PlayStation Plus up to the task?

We wanted to ask this question a few days ago to 3DJuegos readers, obtaining as a result a majority no from 59% of users. “So far bad. When the complete list comes out we will see but today They left me with many doubts that they want to add“, CRSnake replies in the comments of the debate. As a way to hype it has been horrible,” adds Israelmova1567, thus focusing once again on the questionable communication strategy of PlayStation.

With PlayStation’s extensive legacy there were plenty of better titles to choose fromMacijaIn general, the catalog of PS4 and PS5 proposals leaves good vibes among users, and surprises among the unbelievers with PlayStation. “I saw Sony very well off, and I think this represents a notable improvement in its services, only clouded by the fact that you have to pay online even if you are not interested, as is my case,” says Oslocor. However, everything changes with the list of classic titles: “it is unfortunate, with the extensive legacy of PlayStation there were many better titles to choose from,” Macija, one of the page’s veterans, wanted to add in this regard.

However, this is only a selection of the launch titles, and it is expected that the Japanese multinational will gradually expand its catalog. Thus, in Discord Edu García invites us to be “optimistic and give Sony some time to see how the service evolves“In this way, perhaps the success of the new PlayStation bet will not be decided on June 23, but once it is several months old.

