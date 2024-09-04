The manga of Jujutsu Kaisen is about to end, Gege Akutami’s work that has risen as the dark shonen most endowed with action and sensitivity, has few chapters left to deliver, the fans are losing their minds, and while that happens, I would like us to remember five iconic moments of the story to strengthen the feelings we profess for the work, before it leaves us.

Next, There will be some spoilers about Jujutsu Kaisenbut not punctual, The list will be limited to what we’ve seen in the anime adaptation by Studio MAPPA, especially since there’s still quite a bit to go, and it would be a shame for those who want to see the beautiful animation, however, there are some unavoidable things that have already bombarded us on the networks, so, those kinds of spoilers will also be mentioned or referenced here. Dare to dive into this dark world.

Jujutsu Kaisen It has been experienced as a story in which adolescence does not really understand the pain and value of the decisions of others, as characters who still fail to understand the adult world, It becomes easier to opt for justice, love and kindness, since they have not faced the particular dynamics of life, which do not usually fit into that epic belt of values.

Nevertheless, The cast of sorcerers will face the world and the consequences of actions they suffer without having agency in them, after this they will understand what does depend on them, what kind of maturity, acceptance and face they will put on a world that is collapsing, the end of Jujutsu Kaisen will condense this. Are you ready?

Now, stopping at what interests us particularly, at the end of the day, life is beautiful because it has shades that contrast at every moment, the painful episodes, the funny ones, the tense ones, the happy ones and understanding this is how we will tie together the five best moments of Jujutsu Kaisenso don’t expect all the deaths listed, nor every single funny moment, we summarize that Gege Akutami’s work It’s a vivid Iliad, in its own way, so there’s more to it than anger at the dead, don’t you think? And it’s for every nuance that we fell at its feet.

Source: MAPPA study

The five best moments of Jujutsu Kaisen

The most tragic death and the bitter aftertaste: farewell to Kento Nanami

Without a doubt, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen left us with broken hearts, the farewell to Kento Nanami, who protected everyone and also had peaceful dreams, destroyed us and reminded us that the most protective people can suffer more for others and that does not mean that life will compensate them.

However, Nanami acted out of conviction and did not need such a thing, in any case, and as remarkable as her battle and death were, left us with a bittersweet message and one of the best moments of both Jujutsu Kaisen like the great shonen. Do you still remember Jiraiya’s death? That’s how intense these kinds of moments are.

The most failed bonds and farewells: Rika and Yuta, a romance with the right fantasy and pain

When we realize that Rika and Yuta have a childhood crush that acted as an intense curse, the romance and devotion grate on our nerves. It’s one of the most extraordinary moments in Jujutsu Kaisen, because it’s disturbing in a gentle and beautiful way.

Rika stays by Yuta’s side and protects him until the end, However, such a unique union has a slightly sinister explanation. When we discover the story that links the boys, we get a glimpse of the fateful and chilling romanticism of the 19th century that is permeated with death, devotion and ghostly elements.

Without a doubt, discovering the truth of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 left us one of the best moments of the anime adapted by Studio MAPPA.

The laughter amidst the unreality, the trio of boys and their memories in battles

The final battle that Nobara and Itadori fight at the end of the first season is unmatched, it is one of those moments when the boys fight shoulder to shoulder and in perfect complicity. In addition, they never lack laughter. There are also the memories when they laugh together.

Another of the best moments of the trio and that actually make it more bearable Jujutsu Kaisen It’s when they have to return Gojo’s shirt and they’ve soiled it. On the other hand, as a less absurd moment, we have the episode in which Nobara and Itadori decide to follow Fushiguro and find out what is happening to his sister and then decide to help him despite how dangerous they may be.

These are tiny moments that give us an idea of ​​their relationship, remember when they want to go see a horrible movie and everyone refuses to follow Itadori? These are tiny moments that give us an idea of ​​the bond the young people share, they allow us to see parts of their lives that aren’t entirely focused on. Jujutsu Kaisenof course, because it is a dark shonen. However, those animated seconds are as valuable as her confrontations with Sukuna and remind us that love is made of the smallest details.

Disillusionment with magic, a minor trauma in a capitalist and anti-women world: Mei Mei and her “lack of virtues”

Everyone hates Mei Mei but we already elaborated on it, check it out here: Jujutsu Kaisen: How to destroy a female character in a shonen in two chapters

However, there is a rather controversial moment that made Jujutsu Kaisen go around the world again and that is when, after Gojo’s sealing and just when even Mei Mei seemed lost in the second season, the girl risks her little brother in a fatal way.

However, he did offer her a “reward” and there are strong hints of child abuse. The community criticized the event and canceled the sorceress for several reasons, the straw that broke the camel’s back was her link to Ui Ui. It is definitely one of my most controversial moments that she offered us. Jujutsu Kaisen and that we will remember for a long time…

The account of power, the hope tinged with arrogance: Gojo Satoru and his splendor

Gojo Satoru is loved and hated by everyone and although he seemed invincible, arrogant and individualistic, towards the end of Jujutsu Kaisen proved to be the oppositeHowever, even though it seems like we have to say goodbye to him completely – or precisely because of that – it is an excellent moment for us to remember his fights.

Gojo left us some very interesting battles, however, one of the first ones, which is also animated, showed us that Satoru was a decent opponent for Sukuna, even though towards the end it was proven otherwise…

Remember Gojo’s introduction? It definitely gave us a preview of what to expect from the anime series.

We recommend: Jujutsu Kaisen, what to watch after the finale? Go for the animation, the story, the protagonist, Mei Mei?

Bonus — Despair in the face of the power of evil and good: the battle of Megumi Fushiguro against Hanami and of Sukuna against Mahortanga

Megumi’s shadow technique is one that even Sukuna, the king of curses, yearns for, in other words, it is something that requires care and has many nuances. We know that there are many things in store for Fushiguro, however, one of the most important moments was the battle between Megumi and Hanami, because it broke the limits and allowed us to see the sorcerer’s potential.

Fushiguro’s shadows and familiars will still have plenty to fight for, but Hanami let us see the possibilities from the start.

On the other hand, Mahouranga’s battle against Sukuna is impressive.When Sukuna woke up, he caused one of the biggest destructions at Shibuya Station, after which one of the most intense arcs began, the Shinjuku arc, where we would lose a large part of the cast.However, the king of curses managed to get rid of a lot of the population in a Halloween special.

The animation was amazing and we saw how Itadori was forced to recover from several shocks on the same day. To begin Nobara’s anguish, after that, the fall of her teacher, the sealing of Gojo and the destruction of Shibuya by her own hand.

Jujutsu Kaisen There were some very interesting moments, from the nice moments full of smiles to the most intense breakdowns. Now that the manga is about to end, we wanted to remember the best moments of the series. Who has the best techniques and what have been the most interesting fights? Would you like to know about it too? Let us know.

We tried to remember the most intense moments that will make Yuji Itadori stay in our memories for a long time. Did you like it?

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.