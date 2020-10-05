Samsung galaxy f41

What does #FullOn mean to you? Binge session all night just before the weekend? Eating golgappas one after the other by placing a food-related condition with a friend? Or party with full vigor like in the old days? Actually, #FullOn means taking things from your side and taking things forward. And Samsung is a brand whose identity is about giving its best. With his latest #FullOn Series, he has taken another step in this direction! Since the news of the launch of Samsung Galaxy F41 in Tech World, the market of rumors is hot that the brand is trying to make this device its #FullOn Best. Samsung has worked hard on all fronts, from making it a feature-packed phone with features such as a 6000mAh battery, 64MP Camera and sAMOLED Infinity-U Display to the #FullOn fun at the start of the festive season.

The #FullOn Festival is going to take place on October 8 and is going to perform from comedian Rahul Dua to singing superstars Niti Mohan and Neha Kakkar and our country’s rappers and sensation devine. A few days before the virtual event, now Divine and Neha Kakkar have taken the opportunity to explain what #FullOn means to them. Stars have been enjoying the #FullOn Samsung Galaxy F41 for quite some time now and their #FullOn journey is as exciting as the Galaxy F41! Divine described in a rapped style what #FullOn means to her! He explained how #FullOn Energy is his mantra. Power-packed performance that surprised listeners hours after the last song was over, that’s #FullOn Philosophy!



At the same time, Neha Kakkar, while focusing on #FullOn Fashion, added some colors to her boring Sunday video! He said, “For me, color means not just looking, but also feeling! A yellow dress can cheer me up immediately when my mood is down. Also, the colorful desi prints are my choice when it comes to making a stage break! ”He also highlighted how the Galaxy F41 fits into his #FullOn style.



Samsung Galaxy F41 is bringing the #FullOn life of all these celebrities and is going to push users to do the same. While the #FullOn Festival is super-exciting for all of us, people connected with tech can’t live without talking about the features of the Galaxy F41 that have surfaced so far. Samsung to launch this unique device Flipkart And both brands are preparing #FullOn for the launch of this device.

The Samsung F41 is a #FullOn device with a large 6000mAH battery, 64MP camera on the back panel and a great sAMOLED Infinity-U Display! From being our perfect partner in intensity gaming with a tremendous battery to becoming our social media guide with a 64MP camera, the device truly offers the #FullOn Experience. In addition, the Galaxy F41 also features the company’s exclusive Single Take feature, which offers up to 10 outputs in just one click. In our festive mood, that’s all we need to add fun!

The phone is going to launch on October 8 at 5:30 pm with the #FullOn Festival. It will be like a chance for all of us. The festival will be live on Facebook and Can be seen here is. In addition to the #FullOn Festival, Samsung The website and all social handles (Facebook, Twitter and YouTube), Flipkart app and can also be seen on Times of India. So are you ready for #FullOn?

Disclaimer: This is a brand post and written by the Spotlight team of Times Internet.