An analysis of data from more than 6 million people around the world found that increasing consumption of processed red meat by 50 grams per day was associated with a 26% increase in the risk of heart disease and a 44% increase in the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Interestingly, in Eastern countries, where the population’s diet is rich in whole grains and vegetables, the correlation was less pronounced.

Thus, the risk coefficient for developing diabetes when consuming processed red meat in Eastern countries was 0.96, while in Western countries this figure reached 1.51.

The findings confirm the importance of a balanced diet and could serve as a starting point for the development of new recommendations for healthy eating at the global level.