Why was this book such a success at the time?

“It was the first complete cookbook that contained everything for the daily and festive kitchen. The book belonged to a standard work for gardening and landscaping, intended for country estate owners, so it was for the wealthy middle class and it also came in handy to make tasty dishes from the produce from your own garden. This handbook was not a cookbook for the common people with all that fresh meat, fresh fish and spices, which were expensive then.”

Which contemporary dishes were already a hit in the past?

"A lot of dishes are recognizable. Think, for example, of an apple pie or pies with a covered crust. You also have hash, 'frikadel' (veal meatball), chicken ragout, rolls, sausage, sour salmon, pancakes and waffles. It also contains cakes and the oldest oliebollen recipe, which they call oil cakes in this book. They were richly filled with nuts, apple and of course raisins." ,,At that time it was also fashionable to start the meal with a salad, we do that now. We also still make a lot of jam so that we can eat fruit all year round. At that time, that was a necessity, because you ate seasonally. It is now also fashionable to eat as much as possible from local crops, in the past you had to look around to see what was available. So it is a book that we can cook from."

The sensible cook, or careful housekeeper with a brazier. © Sterck & DeVreese and Bornmeer|North Book



How did people prepare their food three centuries ago?

“Today’s barbecue enthusiasts could have had their fill, because meat and fish were fully roasted on a spit or on a grid or trivet. At that time a lot of households did not have an oven, that was something for institutions or luxury households. The stove was a completely new way of stewing, you cooked over an open fire. There was always a cauldron simmering for broth, often made of hamel meat, a castrated ram. People loved castrated animals, so the meat was fatter. This cookbook is a disaster for vegetarians.” See also From today, France also requires the vaccination pass to access some public places

“Making a pie or pie without an oven was a challenge, you had a pie pan for that. That is a pan on legs that you put in the smoldering fire with a lid with a raised edge. You scooped glowing coals into it, so you get bottom and top heat.”

What are the biggest differences between then and now?

"You see more freshwater fish in the book than today, for example pike, carp and sturgeon, a fish that is extinct in our country. In the past, songbirds such as finches, thrushes and larks were a delicacy for the upper class. At that time, the main meal was eaten in the middle of the day. We now eat one dish per course, then there were several. Bread was always served with meals; the potato does not come until the eighteenth century. You ate with a spoon, knife and your fingers, eating forks were not common yet. There were no refrigerators or freezers yet, so fish and meat were salted or smoked for preservation. And all the different views of today about what is healthy, people didn't make that much of a problem back then."

Here are some tips and tricks for the kitchen:



