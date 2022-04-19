The bigger a male gorilla, the better he will beat his chest to indicate to other members of his species how powerful he is. This was the conclusion of a survey carried out by German scientists. Females pay attention to the force with which males beat their chests to assess them as potential mates, while for males it is a demonstration of power.

+ The oldest gorilla in the world celebrates 65 years

In gorilla society, groups usually consist of a male and several females. Females can move between groups and males compete for their attention. When it comes to male gorillas, size matters: it means stamina, fighting ability, and reproductive success.

Male gorillas learn to breast-beat from an early age, practicing the skill as they grow. The research, published in the scientific journal Scientific Reports, shows that larger males make deeper sounds (lower frequency) when they beat their chests. The sounds are thought to be related to the size of the air pockets near the larynx, which are found in gorillas and other great apes (but not in humans).

The post Do you know why gorillas beat their chests? appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#gorillas #beat #chests #MONEY