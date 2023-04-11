Mexico.- Manzana is a company known for its innovative and stylish products, from computers to smartphones and other electronic devices. Often their products are priced higher compared to the competition. But why?

The answer lies largely in the quality of the materials used and in the attention to detail in the manufacture of Apple products. For example, iPhones use high-quality OLED displays, advanced cameras, and high-end internal components, making them more expensive to produce than competing smartphones.

Besides, Apple invests significantly in research and development to improve its products and stay at the forefront of technology. This also contributes to the higher cost of products from Manzana.

Another reason behind the high cost is the brand itself. Apple is considered a prestigious brand and many consumers are willing to pay a price higher for Apple products due to its reputation and exclusivity.

Despite the high cost, many argue that Apple products are worth the money because of their quality, design, and innovative features.. iPhones in particular are known for their ease of use, stable operating system, and regular updates, making them a long-term investment.

However, there are critics who argue that competing products can be just as good or even better than the apple ones in some aspects. There are also concerns about planned obsolescence and the lack of repairability of Apple products, which may result in additional costs for consumers in the long run.

Ultimately, the decision to buy an Apple or competitor product depends on personal preference and individual needs. It is important to weigh the cost and benefits of each option before making an informed decision.

Although the products of Apple are more expensive than those of the competition, their quality and attention to detail partly justify the higher price. Consumers must assess whether they are willing to pay more for these factors and whether they fit their personal needs and preferences.