Do you know what year the first smartphone was created?

While a new edition of the Mobile World Congress starts in Barcelona, ​​perhaps many of its thousands of attendees do not The first smartphone was not Apple’s workwhich was created in 1997 and was also a model baptized as Penelope.

These days, in the Catalan capital, you can see closely the latest news that incorporate smartphones that are part of our day to day and that make our lives easier but,, What was precisely the first of those mobile phones to reach our lives? What allowed them to do to its users?

The truth is that none of the brands in which many might think was behind the pioneer of smartphones. Neither Apple … nor Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Motorola or Nokia. The company that created the ill -fated Steve Jobs did raise the performance of a smartphonemaking available the possibility of getting all kinds of applications. But in 1997 it was Ericsson who launched a smart phone (yes, in two separate words) that was named GS88 “Penelope”. It allowed to do little more to call and send messages, I had a physical keyboard to write and a screen with icons and the various functions offered by a device today.

At the time of attempts to create the first smartphone, another of the first incursions into the world of smart mobile phones was that of IBM, which presented the world a prototype called Simon Personal Communicator, but that did not finish curdling.

A qualitative leap

In fact, It was not until 2007 that Apple presented its first iPhonewhich already allowed to navigate online, listen to music … and make calls. What Steve Jobs’s company did was do Disappears Physical QWERTY Keyboards and introduce the iOS operating system. As a curiosity, remember that the first iPhone in the history of telephony arrived in our country in July 2008, a whole date surely remembered by the many people who queued to get one of the dream smartphones with the recognizable block in its back.

Interestingly, after discarding the marketing of Penelope, Ericsson launched its R380 model, which was officially called “smartphone.” I had, available to users, 2 MB of RAM and 4 MB of ROM. With that ability to store data, was any time better?