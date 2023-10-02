This Sunday, October 1, marks 6 years since the Las Vegas massacrein which a man fired his firearms into a crowd which was at a concert; killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500 people.

The multi-murdereridentified as Stephen Craig Paddock, 64upon seeing himself surrounded by police, committed suicide.

The massacre

Leaving aside the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001the 2017 Las Vegas massacre is considered the worst to ever occur in the United States, in the form of a random mass shooting and against innocent people.

In The Vegas, Nevadathe Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festivaloutdoors, and it was at the closing performance, by singer Jason Aldean, that bullets began to rain against the hundreds of attendees gathered in the place known as Las Vegas Village. It was around 10:08 p.m.

The shots came from a room on the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel.which was about 360 meters away.

It was first believed that bursts of bullets They were fireworks.

The country festival and the crowd, behind the hotel. Photo: Internet / Media

Dozens, then hundreds of people, began to fall at the concert, hit by bullets; The others, upon realizing that they were being shot, began to run to try to escape or take cover in a structure.

Las Vegas Policepresent at the concert, They identified that the bullets They came from a room in the Mandalay Bay hoteland there they headed.

At 10:24 p.m., a police officer stationed on the 31st floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel fully located the shooter in room number 135 on the 32nd floor, and requested a SWAT command (police trained in serious situations).

Shortly before midnight, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that the shooter, Paddock, who had committed suicide by shooting himself, was found dead in his room..

The Police added that Paddock had apparently installed cameras in the hotel hallways, to notice the presence of police, and that when he saw that they were approaching and were going to break into his room, committed suicide.

The discovery of a large number of bullets and 23 firearms was reported, including AR-15 and AK-47 type riflestwo of which had telescopic sights and were on tripods (for stability when shooting).

The authorities then set the figures at 58 innocent people murderedapart the death of the mass murderer. The injured people must be placed at 530 or perhaps more. Most of the victims were Americans, but there were also about twenty Canadians.

According to calculations, Paddock fired thousands of bullets in a period of up to 11 minutes.

About the murderer

According to data, Stephen Craig Paddock He was a retired accountant, living in Mesquite, Nevada, just over 100 kilometers from Las Vegas, in a retirement residential area surrounded by golf courses and casinos. He was a poker fan and was not known to hold political or religious ideas considered extreme. He was divorcedwithout children, and at the end of his life he had a girlfriend of Filipino origin, who was visiting her family in the Philippines on the day of the massacre.

Paddock had no criminal record, and acquired his arsenal legally, it was said.

Paddock with his Filipino girlfriend. Photo: Internet / Media

His younger brother told the authorities that his dad was Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, who was a bank robber who was among the ten most wanted by the FBIso both brothers grew up without hardly knowing him, due to his constant escapes.

Although the terrorist organization Islamic State claimed responsibility for massacre in las vegassaying that Paddock had converted to Islam, FBI American clarified that there was no evidence for such claims.

What is true is that in the houses of Paddock They found several weaponsthat in his car there was ammonium nitratewhich can be used as an explosive, and that everything indicates that he planned this deadly attack in advance, which would sadly record it in the history of his country.

