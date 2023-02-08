Giorgia has revealed the meaning of the song of Parole said badly, denying the thesis that it would be dedicated to Alex Baroni

Georgia was among the most awaited singers of the second evening of Sanremo Music Festival 2023. Also because she hadn’t set foot there since 2001, an edition presented by Raffaella Carrà, in which she interpreted Of Sun and of blue.

Giorgia reveals the meaning of Words said badly, the song of the Sanremo Festival 2023

The song Bad words di Giorgia seemed to allude to her historic ex, Alex Baroni, carried away by a motorcycle accident on March 19, 2002. A thesis denied by the singer herself. She would be lying if she claimed otherwise, she explained. The piece of her has arrived, knowing how to conquer her immediately past relationship, which arouses nostalgia. At the same time, however, there is a looming reality to face.

In Bad words Giorgia underlines the importance of not living in the past, looking to the future with courage and confidence in themselves. Unfortunately, the theme of losses was recurring for the artist, having said goodbye to several loved ones. However, he didn’t think exactly of Alex Baroni, but the text it has a broad meaning.

In the anticipatory press conference of the event, Giorgia also explained what prompted her to return to the race: Amadeus, conductor and artistic director for the fourth consecutive time.

The Ravenna native made her understand how nice it was to know each other bring back into play, with the new generation of artists. Reflecting on her words, she agreed and thus ended a long period of absence.

Above all, there are fans and music enthusiasts who rejoice, who appreciate her as an artist. The key to reading Bad words of a dedication to the late Alex Baroni was romanticbut that would be false.

In total sincerity, he denied the suggestive hypothesis. This does not detract from a piece that fully reflects the classic sounds of one of the most crystalline voices of the national firmament.