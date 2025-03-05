Wednesday, March 5, 2025 San Focas Among other names that are celebrated today according to the Christian Santoral.

San Focas de Sinope, a Roman farmer, suffered martyrdom during the persecution of Diocletian. His generosity with those around him led him to be denounced as a Christian. Before being identified, he offered refuge to his own persecutors and, with humility, he dug the pit where he would be buried. Finally, in 303, he was beheaded and buried in the tomb he had prepared.

The Catholic Church celebrates the onomastics of some of the canonized people every day of the year. Today Wednesday, March 5, 2025 is San Focas and in Spain they celebrate their saint. Although today the people who are called Cristóbal Macassoli of Milan are also known for the day previously commemorated, Conón El Hortelano, Eusebio Palatino, Gerásimo, Juan José de la Cruz, Kierano, Lucio, Teófilo de Caesarea, Virgil of Arlés.

The names of which today Wednesday, March 5, 2025 commemorate their saint are obtained from Roman martyrology. This catalog brings together and updating new saints after the canonization of these. From time to time, the Vatican adds new names to the Roman martyrology And so the list is completed.

What does it mean today to celebrate the Santoral? For hundreds of years the Catholic Church set one day on the calendar to remember the feast of each of the saints. In each of the 365 days we find in a year we can celebrate the exemplary life of these Christians and whose testimony of faith reaches to this day.

What saints are held today March 5?

In the Catholic Church the number of Santosdue to its great story, it is very high, so several onomastics are commemorated on the same day. Today, March 5, the people named Cristóbal Macassoli de Milan, Conón El Hortelano, Eusebio Palatino, Gerásimo, Juan José de la Cruz, Kieno, Lucio, Teófilo de Cesarea, Virgilio de Arles celebrate their saint thanks to:

