San Alejandro de Alejandría, born in the year 250, was a bishop whose vast scientific knowledge and outstanding virtues gave him a prominent role in the clergy of Alexandria during the time of Patriarch Pedro. He occupied the headquarters in the year 313, and during his term he worried about the holiness of the clergy, reaching some eremites. However, he faced the Arian doctrine, identifying heresy and striving to get the presbyter involved to retract.

Today, San Alejandro de Alejandría, the Catholic Church celebrates the onomastics of Ndrés de Florencia, Faustinian of Bologna, Paula Montal Fornés, Porfirio, Víctor.

On the day of the Holy Holiday it originates in our culture thanks to the Christian tradition That was installed in Spain. But what does the saint really mean? The Christian religion has taken every day of the year to Remember (commemorate) to those illustrious Christians who also suffered the persecutions of those who repudiated the Catholic faith.









Next you will find a list of the saints or holy That correspond to today Wednesday, February 26, 2025, according to our Hispanic tradition and the dates of celebration of the Catholic festivities, all related to the facts of Jesus’ life and the history of the Church.

He Roman martyrology List the names of the Santoral as we know it. This name refers to a kind of encyclopedia that the Vatican is updating by replacing new saints after the canonization.

What saints are held today February 26?

In addition to the celebration of San Alejandro de Alejandríawhich we celebrate today, other onomastics are commemorated in the Catholic Church. This is due to the large number of saints who, over the centuries of history, have been gaining this distinction. For this reason today, February 26 we also celebrate:

Ndrés de Florencia

Faustinian of Bologna

Paula Montal Fornés

Porfirio

Victor

