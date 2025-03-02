The Christian Santoral celebrates today, Sunday, March 2, 2025 the saint of SAN SIMPLICIO PAPAamong others.

San Simplicio was a pontiff of the Catholic Church from the year 468 to 483, happening to Hilario. His papacy took place during the decline of the Empire of the West, a period in which he dedicated himself to comforting the afflicted. In addition, he promoted ecclesiastical unity and supported the construction of four churches in Rome.

Today, they are the people who will celebrate their saint. The Catholic Church commemorates SAN SIMPLICIO PAPAon this Sunday, March 2, 2025. But, in addition Absalon, Basileo Mártir, Ceada, Genara, Heraclio, Bishop, Inés de Prague, Jovino, Lucas Casali de Nicosia, Nicolás de Flüe, Troad. They are also important today.

What does it mean today to celebrate the Santoral? For hundreds of years the Catholic Church set one day on the calendar to remember the feast of each of the saints. In each of the 365 days we find in a year we can commemorate the exemplary life of these Christians and whose testimony of faith reaches to this day.

Next you will find a list of the saints or holy that correspond to today Sunday, March 2, 2025, according to our Hispanic tradition and the dates of commemoration of the Catholic festivities, all related to events of Jesus’ life and the history of the Church.

