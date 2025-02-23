San Juan Teristes It is celebrated today, Sunday, February 23, 2025 according to the calendar of the Christian Santoral, among other names.

San Juan Teristes, Benedictine Monk, was born in a noble family in Calabria, but never met his mother, who was taken as a slave by the Arabs to Palermo. At age 15, he decided to move to Stilo, where he was baptized with the name of Juan. He became a monk and is remembered for his great charity, especially towards local farmers, who reported that Juan performed miracles. One of the best known when, before the threat of a devastating storm that would destroy the crops, his prayer caused an angel to pick up the crops instantly.

The Catholic Church celebrates the onomastics of some of the canonized people every day of the year. Today, February 23, 2025 is San Juan Teristes and in Spain they celebrate their saint. Although today, the people called Ordoño, Polycarp, Sireno, Willigis de Mautos, Romina, are also known for the aforementioned day.

The saints that are held today are collected in the Roman martyrology And that is where they are officially extracted. It is an encyclopedia that the Vatican is updating to include the canonizations that occur every year.

Why do we celebrate the Saint Day of each person? This tradition comes from the Catholic Church and celebrates the life of a relevant person within the Catholic Church that he dedicated/delivered his life to bring the Christian faith to the people who needed it.

Although today's feast is San Juan Teristes, the Santoral is much larger so they also celebrate their holy Ordoño, Polycarp, Sireno, Willigis of Mainz, Romina.

