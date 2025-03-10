Santa María Eugenia de Jesús Milleret de Brou It is celebrated today, Monday, March 10, 2025 according to the Calendar of the Christian Santoral, among other names.

Santa María Eugenia de Jesús Milleret of Brou was a French religious who founded the congregation of the Assumption sisters in Paris. Throughout his life, he devoted himself with the education of Christian girls.

The Catholic Church celebrates the onomastics of some of the canonized people every day of the year. Today Monday, March 10, 2025 is Santa María Eugenia de Jesús Milleret de Brou and in Spain they celebrate their saint. Although today, the people who are called Attalo, Droctoveo, Macario de Jerusalem, Victor, are also known for the day.

Roman martyrology It is the name that receives the list from which, today all the names of the Saints are obtained. This book is updated periodically, adding new saints after the canonizations made from the Vatican.

This holiday has achieved that, at least, once a year, Christians can commemorate the day in which the saint who bears his name was canonized. But what does this mean? Celebrate the saint It is to celebrate the exemplary life of those Christians who preceded us and who bear our name. And, although he has less and less echo in society compared to previous times, there are many who still actively celebrate this day.

Santoral today March 10

The Santoral is much broader for each day. Today not only is it Santa María Eugenia de Jesús Milleret de Brou but we also celebrate the onomastics of:

Attal it

DROCTOVEO

Jerusalem macario

Victor

