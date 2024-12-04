Today, Wednesday, December 4, 2024, the Christian Saints celebrate the Saint of Santa Barbarafollowed by other names that you can consult right here.

Saint Barbara of Nicomedia adopted Christianity after being confined by her father in a castle in order to prevent her from marrying prematurely. During her confinement, her instructors introduced her to the Christian faith, which led her to reject marriage. Upon finding out, her father ordered her execution, forcing Barbara to flee. Despite her efforts to escape, she was captured, condemned, and beheaded by her own father on a mountaintop. Curiously, shortly after, he met his death when lightning struck him after committing the crime.

Today, they are the people who will celebrate their Saint. The Catholic Church commemorates Santa Barbaraon this Wednesday, December 4, 2024. But, in addition, Ada, Annon, Apro, Bernardo, Bertoaria, Félix, Heracles, are also relevant today. Right here you can consult the complete list of the saints that we can celebrate today, Wednesday, December 4, 2024 in reference to the Christian tradition that has to do with Spain. Discover who are the saints you can congratulate today, at ABC.es.





Roman Martyrology It is the name given to the catalog from which, today, all the names of the saints are obtained. This book is updated periodically, feeding on new saints after the canonizations carried out by the Vatican. The day of the feast of saints has its origin in our culture thanks to the catholic tradition who settled in Spain. But what does it really mean to celebrate the saint? Catholicism has taken each of the days of the year to remember (commemorate) to those important Christians who, in addition, suffered the torments of those who repudiated the Catholic faith. What saints are celebrated today, December 4? In the Catholic Church the number of saintsdue to its great history, is very high, which is why several name days are celebrated on the same day. Today, December 4, people named Ada, Annon, Apro, Bernardo, Bertoaria, Félix, Heracles, celebrate their saint thanks to: Adam

Annon

Appro

Bernard

Bertoaria

Felix

Heracles © Library of Christian Authors (JL Repetto, All Saints. 2007)

#saints #celebrated #today #Wednesday #December #Consult #saints