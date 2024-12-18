12/18/2024



Our Lady of Hope It is celebrated today, Wednesday, December 18, 2024 according to the calendar of Christian saints, among other names.

Our Lady of Hope is a venerated representation of the Virgin Mary in the San Gil neighborhood, in Seville. The image is adorned with five delicate French rock crystal petals, arranged in the shape of lilies called mariquillas. These valuable details were a gift from the Sevillian bullfighter Joselito el Gallo, a great benefactor of the image and former member of the brotherhood. The image was solemnly crowned on May 31, 1964.

The Catholic Church celebrates the name day of some of the canonized people every day of the year. Today, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, is Our Lady of Hope and in Spain they celebrate their saint. Although today it is known by the day mentioned above, people called Flananius, Gatianus, and Malaquías also celebrate its name day.

Why do we commemorate saint’s day of each person? This tradition comes from the Christian faith and celebrates the life of a relevant person within the Christian faith who dedicated/gave his life to bring the Christian faith to people who needed it.

Flananium

Gaciano

Malachi

