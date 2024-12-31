The Christian Saints celebrate today, Tuesday, December 31, 2024, the Saint of Saint Sylvesteramong others.

Saint Sylvester was a prominent religious leader who held the papacy from January 31, 314 until his death on December 31, 335. During the First Council of Nicaea, he was represented by two presbyters, and under his leadership, in 325, he He began the construction of St. Peter’s Basilica during the reign of Constantine. His name appears in the *Depositio Episcoporum* and his memory is celebrated in the Jeronimian Martyrology.

Today, they are the people who will celebrate their Saint. The Catholic Church commemorates Saint Sylvester on this Tuesday, December 31, 2024. But, in addition, Melania, Barbaciano, Mario, Zético, Columba are also important today.

He Roman Martyrology collects the names of the saints as we know them. This name refers to a type of book that the Vatican updates by replacing new saints after canonization.









What meaning does it have in our days to celebrate the saints? For hundreds of years the Catholic Church has had a day on the calendar to remember the festival of each of the saints. In each of the 365 days that we find in a year we can commemorate the exemplary life of these Christians and whose testimony of faith continues to this day.

