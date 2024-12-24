Tuesday, December 24, 2024, the Saint of Saint Gregory of Spoleto among other names that are celebrated today according to the Christian Saints.

Saint Gregory of Spoleto, a pious man who lived on the Italian peninsula during the second half of the 3rd century, suffered persecution for his Christian faith during the reign of Diocletian, resulting in his imprisonment. Accused of rejecting the worship of the gods and holding firm to his belief that only God deserves worship, he was martyred and executed in the year 303.

What meaning does it have in our days to celebrate the saints? For hundreds of years the Catholic Church has had a day on the calendar to remember the festival of each of the saints. In each of the 365 days that we find in a year we can commemorate the exemplary life of these Christians and whose testimony of faith continues to this day.

Roman Martyrology It is the name given to the list from which, today, all the names of the saints are obtained. This book is updated periodically, feeding on new saints after the canonizations carried out by the Vatican.

Today’s name day, December 24

Bordeaux Dolphin

Metrobius

Irmina of Trier

Tarsila of Rome

