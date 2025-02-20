Santa Jacinta Marto It is celebrated today, Thursday, February 20, 2025 according to the calendar of the Christian Santoral, among other names.

Santa Jacinta Marto, a shepherd girl born in Portugal, witnessed with her brother Francisco and her cousin Lucia of the appearance of the Virgin Mary in Cova da Iria, Fatima, in 1917. From that moment, she began experiencing visions and He dedicated himself intensely to prayer and penance. Tragically, he contracted pneumonia in 1918 and died on February 20, 1920, at the age of only 10 years.

On Thursday, February 20, 2025, the Catholic Church celebrates the Holy of Eleuterio de Tournai, Euquerio de Orleans, León de Catania. Although today is known for Santa Jacinta Marto and with which the Catholic religion tributes people in Spain.

Roman martyrology It is the name that receives the encyclopedia from which, today all the names of the saints are obtained. This book is updated periodically, feeding on new saints after the canonizations made from the Vatican.









Right right here you can consult the complete list of the Santoral That we can celebrate Thursday, February 20, 2025 in reference to the Catholic tradition that has to do with Spain. Discover who the saints or holy are whom you can congratulate today, at ABC.es.

This holiday has achieved that, at least, once a year, Christians can celebrate the day in which the saint who bears his name was canonized. But what does this mean? Celebrate the saint It is to celebrate the exemplary life of those Christians who preceded us and that bear our name. And, although it has less and less importance in society compared to previous times, there are many who still actively enjoy this day.

Today’s onomastics

Although today’s commemoration is Santa Jacinta Martothe Santoral is much larger so they also celebrate their Holy Eleuterio de Tournai, Euquerio de Orleans, León de Catania. This is because today February 20 is also the onomastics of:

Eleuterio de Turnnai

Euquerio de Orleans

Leon of Catania

© Library of Christian Authors (Jl Repetto, All Saints. 2007)