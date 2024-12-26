Thursday, December 26, 2024, the Saint of Saint Stephen among other names that are celebrated today according to the Christian Saints.

Saint Stephen was chosen along with six other deacons by the apostles to assist in the distribution of food to the neediest members of the community. He stood out among them for his importance. His apostolic work focused on the Hellenists, preaching salvation through Jesus Christ while respecting the Mosaic law. He was accused by the Sanhedrin of blasphemy against the law and the temple, and as a result, he was stoned to death outside the city. In his last moments, Stephen prayed to God asking for forgiveness for his executioners.

Today, Saint Stephen the Catholic Church celebrates the name days of Archelaus bishop, Dionysius, Euthymius, Zeno, Zosimus. On this Thursday, December 26, 2024, it is known as Saint Stephen and they are the people who will be able to celebrate this day. Roman Martyrology It is the name given to the catalog from which, today, all the names of the saints are obtained. This book is updated periodically, feeding on new saints after the canonizations carried out by the Vatican.





