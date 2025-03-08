Saturday, March 8, 2025 San Juan de Dios Among other names that are celebrated today according to the Christian Santoral.

San Juan de Dios, a Portuguese soldier, left military life after hearing a sermon from Juan de Ávila in Granada. Dedicated to the service of God, he began to take care of the poor as a nurse, using the alms to found a hospital. Over time, along with his companions, he established the hospital order. It is revered as the pattern of the sick and the nurses.

The Catholic Church celebrates the onomastics of some of the canonized people every day of the year. Today, March 8, 2025 is San Juan de Dios and in Spain they celebrate their saint. Although today the people who are called Esteban de Obazina, Félix de Domnoc, Humfrido, Litifredo, Poncio, Provino, Senano, Theophylct, are also known for the day.

The names of which on Saturday, March 8, 2025 commemorate their saint are obtained from Roman martyrology. This catalog brings together and adding new saints after their canonization. From time to time, the Vatican adds new names to the Roman martyrology And so the list is completed.









What does it mean today to celebrate the Santoral? For hundreds of years the Catholic Church set one day on the calendar to remember the feast of each of the saints. In each of the 365 days we find in a year we can celebrate the exemplary life of these Christians and whose testimony of faith reaches to this day.

Today’s onomastics

The Santoral is much broader for each day. Today not only is it San Juan de Dios but we also commemorate the onomastics of:

Esteban de Obazina

Felix de Domnoc

Humfrido

Litifredo

Poncio

Came

Senano

Theofilact

© Library of Christian Authors (Jl Repetto, All Saints. 2007)