Saint Margaret of Hungary It is celebrated today, Saturday, January 18, 2025 according to the calendar of Christian saints, among other names.

Saint Margaret of Hungary, princess and daughter of King Bela IV, was educated in the convent of Saint Mary of Lepri under the guidance of Dominican nuns. He chose to dedicate his life to piety, performing humble tasks and becoming an example of virtues, especially mortification and poverty, according to evangelical principles. Mystical gifts are attributed to him, which have been documented in medieval and modern testimonies that narrate his miracles. He died in the year 271.

Roman Martyrology It is the name given to the catalog from which, today, all the names of the saints are obtained. This book is updated periodically, feeding on new saints after the canonizations carried out by the Vatican.









The day of the feast of saints has its origin in our culture thanks to the catholic tradition who settled in Spain. But what does it really mean to celebrate the saint? The Christian religion has taken each of the days of the year to remember (commemorate) to those illustrious Christians who, in addition, suffered the torture of those who repudiated the Catholic faith.

Below you will find a list of the saints or saints that correspond to today, Saturday, January 18, 2025, according to our Hispanic tradition and the dates of celebration of Christian festivities, all of them related to events in the life of Jesus and the history of the church.

Saints of today January 18

In addition to the commemoration of Saint Margaret of Hungarywhich we celebrate today, other name days are commemorated in the Catholic Church. This is due to the large number of saints who, throughout the centuries of history, have earned this distinction. For this reason today, January 18, we also celebrate:

Deicolo

Jaime Hilario Barbal

Prisca

Volusian

