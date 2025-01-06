Monday, January 6, 2025, the Saint of Epiphany of the Lord among other names that are celebrated today according to the Christian Saints.

The Epiphany of the Lord is a religious holiday that celebrates the adoration of the baby Jesus by the three Wise Men. In addition, the baptism of Christ in the Jordan River, performed by John the Baptist, and the miracle at the wedding at Cana, where Jesus turned water into wine, are remembered.

On this Monday, January 6, 2025, the Catholic Church celebrates the saint of Andrés Corsini, Carlos de Seze, Rafaela María del Sagrado Corazón, Juan de Ribera and Pedro Tomás. Although today it is known for Epiphany of the Lord and with which the Christian religion pays tribute to people in Spain.

This festival has meant that, at least once a year, Christians can celebrate the day on which the saint who bears their name was canonized. But what does this mean? celebrate the saint It is to commemorate the exemplary lives of those Christians who preceded us and who bear our name. And, although it has less and less significance in society compared to previous times, there are many who still actively celebrate this day.









Today, Monday, January 6, 2025, there are many saints and saints that are celebrated on the occasion of this Catholic tradition that is so intrinsic in our daily culture. Discover on ABC all the names of the saints that are celebrated today.

Roman Martyrology It is the name given to the encyclopedia from which, today, all the names of the saints are obtained. This book is updated periodically, adding new saints after the canonizations carried out by the Vatican.

What saints are celebrated today, January 6?

Although today’s commemoration is Epiphany of the Lordthe saints list is much larger so today Andrés Corsini, Carlos de Seze, Rafaela María del Sagrado Corazón, Juan de Ribera and Pedro Tomás also commemorate its saint. This is because today, January 6, is also the onomastics of:

