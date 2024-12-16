Monday, December 16, 2024, the Saint of Saint Adela among other names that are celebrated today according to the Christian Saints.

Saint Adela, born on the Italian peninsula in the year 931, lived a life full of significant changes. At age 18, she became a mother and subsequently faced the loss of her husband, King Lothair. After his death, she married another king, but her life took an unexpected turn when she was imprisoned and banished. Later, with Otto III, he returned and decided to use his position to help those most in need, forgiving those who had wronged him and overcoming resentment and injustice. In his last years, he dedicated himself to prayer and penance for the sins of his people until his death in the year 999.

Today, Saint Adelathe Catholic Church celebrates the saint of Haggai, Azariah, Beano, Everardo, Macario de Collesano. On this Monday, December 16, 2024, it is known as Santa Adela and they are the people who will be able to celebrate this day.

The saints that are celebrated today are collected in the Roman Martyrology and that is where they are officially extracted from. It is a book that the Vatican updates to include the canonizations that take place each year.









Below you will find a list of the saints or saints which correspond to today, Monday, December 16, 2024, according to our Hispanic tradition and the commemoration dates of Catholic festivities, all of them related to events in the life of Jesus and the history of the church.

What meaning does it have in our days to celebrate the saints? For hundreds of years the Catholic Church has set a day on the calendar to remember the festival of each of the saints. In each of the 365 days that we find in a year we can commemorate the exemplary life of these Christians and whose testimony of faith continues to this day.

Saints of today December 16

The saints list is much broader for each day. Today it is not only Saint Adela but we also celebrate the onomastics of:

Haggai

Azariah

Beano

Everardo

Macario de Collesano

© Library of Christian Authors (JL Repetto, All Saints. 2007)