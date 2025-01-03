Today, Friday, January 3, 2025, the Christian Saints celebrate the Saint of Saint Genevievefollowed by other names that you can consult right here.

Saint Genevieve, a young virgin from France, is venerated as the patron saint of Paris. At the age of fifteen, she chose to devote herself to religious life, taking the vows of virgins. During the Huns’ attack on Paris, around the year 450, Genevieve convinced the inhabitants not to abandon the city and resist the invaders. His death occurred between the years 502 and 512.

Today, Saint Genevieve, the Catholic Church celebrates the name days of Antero, Daniel, Florencio, Gordio, Luciano, Theogen, Teopempo.





Why do we celebrate saint's day of each person? This tradition comes from the Catholic religion and celebrates the life of a relevant person within the Christian faith who dedicated/gave his life to bring the Christian faith to people who needed it.

