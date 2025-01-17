Saint Anthony Abbot It is celebrated today, Friday, January 17, 2025 according to the calendar of Christian saints, among other names.

Saint Anthony Abbot, born in Egypt in the year 251, retired to the hermit life and dedicated his existence to contemplation. After the death of his parents, he renounced his property and distributed it to the needy before retiring to a life of penitence. He settled in an ancient fortress near the Red Sea, where he provided spiritual support to the people and found solace in prayer. In his later years, he joined Saint Athanasius in the fight against Arianism.

Today, they are the people who will celebrate their Saint. The Catholic Church commemorates Saint Anthony Abboton this Friday, January 17, 2025. But, also Amalberto, Jenaro Sánchez Delgadillo, Julián Saba, Leonila, Marcelo Bishop, Rosalina, Sulpicio Pío. They are also important today. Roman Martyrology It is the name given to the list from which, nowadays, all the names of the saints are obtained. This book is updated periodically, feeding on new saints after the canonizations carried out by the Vatican.





celebrate the saint It is to celebrate the exemplary life of those Christians who preceded us and who bear our name. And, although it has less and less impact on society compared to previous times, there are many who still actively celebrate this day. Saints for today January 17 In the Catholic Church the number of saints, due to its great history, is very high, which is why several name days are celebrated on the same day. Today, January 17, people named Amalberto, Jenaro Sánchez Delgadillo, Julián Saba, Leonila, Marcelo Bishop, Rosalina, Sulpicio Pío. They celebrate their saint thanks to: © Library of Christian Authors (JL Repetto, All Saints. 2007)

