Today, Friday, February 21, 2025, the Christian Santoral celebrates the saint of San Pedro Damián

San Pedro Damián, born in Ravena, Italy, in the year 1007, was a religious and philosopher who adopted his brother’s last name, Damián, after being his tutor. Although he initially worked as a professor, he decided to join the Monastery of Fonte Avellana, where he eventually became a prior. Much of her life dedicated her to lay the foundations for what would later be the Gregorian reform, highlighting as one of her main precursors. He was appointed Cardinal and Bishop of Ostia by Pope Esteban IX, a position he held until Pope Alexander II exonerated him from his responsibilities. San Pedro Damián died on February 22, 1072, and his body rests in the Cathedral of Faenza.

The Catholic Church celebrates the onomastics of some of the canonized people every day of the year.

On the day of the Holy Holiday it originates in our culture thanks to the Catholic tradition That was installed in Spain. But what does the saint really mean? Catholicism has taken every day of the year to Remember (commemorate) to those illustrious Christians who also suffered the torments of those who repudiated the Catholic faith.

The saints that are held today are collected in the Roman martyrology And that is where they are officially extracted. It is an encyclopedia that the Vatican is updated to include the canonizations that are every year.

