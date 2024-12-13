The Christian Saints celebrate today, Friday, December 13, 2024, the Saint of Saint Lucy of Syracuseamong others.

Saint Lucy of Syracuse was martyred during the persecution under Emperor Diocletian, on December 13, 304. Before her death, she prophesied her canonization, her role as protector of Syracuse, and the fall of Diocletian and Maximian. She is revered as the patron saint of sight, the poor and the blind.

The Catholic Church celebrates the name day of some of the canonized people every day of the year. Today, Friday, December 13, 2024, is Saint Lucy of Syracuse and in Spain they celebrate their saint. Although today it is known for the day mentioned above, people named Antiochus, Ariston, Aubertus, Eustracio, Judocus, Mardario, Orestes, Otilia also commemorate its saint.

This festival has meant that, at least once a year, Christians can celebrate the day on which the saint who bears their name was canonized. But what does this mean? celebrate the saint It is to commemorate the exemplary lives of those Christians who preceded us and who bear our name. And, although it has less and less impact on society compared to previous times, there are many who still actively celebrate this day.









The saints that are celebrated today are collected in the Roman Martyrology and that is where they are officially extracted from. It is a book that the Vatican updates to include the canonizations that take place each year.

Saints of today December 13

In addition to the commemoration of Saint Lucy of Syracuse, which we celebrate today, other name days are commemorated in the Catholic Church. This is due to the large number of saints who, throughout the centuries of history, have earned this distinction. For this reason today, December 13, we also celebrate:

Antiochus

Ariston

Auberto

Eustracio

Judoco

Mardario

Orestes

Otilia

