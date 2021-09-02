Elettra Lamborghini it is truly experiencing a golden age in terms of popularity. The niece of Ferruccio Lamborghini, founder of the auto giant of the same name, made herself known to the Italian public thanks to her participation in the reality show “Riccanza“. From that participation she was then judge of The Voice of Italy alongside Morgan, Gué Pequeno and Gigi D’Alessio. A popularity that grew more and more until the participation in the Sanremo Festival last year with the song Music and the rest disappear.

From that participation he then recorded and released the album Twerking Queen which has had some success especially among the youngest. Elettra is an eclectic character, often out of the box that we cannot officially define a singer. In fact, very often we also find it on TV as columnist. Recently she was a regular guest in the studio atIsland of the Famous.

In her private life she recently got married to the rapper Afrojack. The 27-year-old had her dream “yes”: on Lake Como, with three wedding dresses, dancing until dawn. Before leaving by helicopter for the honeymoon.

Before being one of the most followed characters on social media and invading the music charts with her hits and the world of entertainment, Elettra pursued one of her greatest passions: horseback riding. Elettra has a great passion for horses, so much so that she moved from Milan to Bologna to carry on this passion. The heiress also studied acting, always showing great interest in the world of cinema, which unfortunately has not yet seen her as a protagonist at the moment.

Little is known about his schooling. From what we learn, Elettra graduated with full marks. In a past interview she said she was very good at school so much that she always got 10: “I was a half genius” He declared. At a certain point, however, probably to pursue his dreams and passions, he abandoned his university studies in favor of popularity and artistic notoriety.