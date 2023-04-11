Guest in Verissimo’s television living room, interviewed by Silvia Toffanin, the singer revealed a page of his life that he had never told anyone else. Pupo talks about unborn childrendue to natural and non-natural causes. Children that today could have next and this is one of its greatest regretsnever having seen, known, hugged, loved them.

Sunday 9th April Enzo Ghinazzi, aka Pupo, was a guest of Silvia Toffanin at Verissimo. On this occasion, the singer wanted to tell some moments of private life never revealed before to a living soul.

An interview without filters, in which Pupo told himself, allowing fans to get to know him better, even for some aspects of his private life that he had never wanted to tell before. Like regret for i children he could have have but have never been born.

For Enzo Ghinazzi the role of the parent has always been very important. His mother has always been very present and also acted as his father, since the latter was absent.

It’s hard to find a phrase that expresses the gift my mom gave me, sometimes even without knowing it, I’d tell her that everything that I am, for better or for worse, started from the great love I’ve always felt for her.

To Silvia Toffanin he said about his paternity:

Do you know what my greatest regret is? I want to tell you something that I have never told anyone, ever, is that I have never seen children in the face except for natural causes or even for less natural causes, my children who weren’t born. Today I would like them, it’s not a Catholic or religious speech, but I would like to have them all around me.

Silvia Toffanin then also welcomed Clara, one of Pupo’s daughters, into the studio.

The singer was very moved and duetted with her during a performance that was followed by many viewers tuned in from home, despite Easter Sunday.