Pope Francis joked with a group of Mexican religious who asked him about his knee pain. “You know what I need for my leg? A little tequila”he said unleashing laughter from the priests.

The video, published by Rodrigo Fernández de Castro and which went viral, was recorded during the general audience on Wednesday and lasts a few minutes.

“Pope Francis, how are you doing on your knee?” asks one of the seminarians. “Very capricious”, replies the pontiff when speaking of the problems in the knee so was first seen in a wheelchair at a public event in early May and had to postpone a trip to Lebanon.

The religious successively tells him “but thank you for your smile, your joy for being here despite the inconvenience. You give us a great example for future priests as well”.

Francisco, 85 years old, answers them from the mobile pope with a mischievous look: Do you know what I need for my leg? A little tequila”, to which everyone bursts out laughing. “If one day we go to Santa Marta we will take you a little bottle”, they assure him when referring to a visit to Francisco’s private residence in the Vatican.

It was a group of priests from the Legionaries of Christ who were ordained priests in Rome on Saturday, May 7, Fernández de Castro himself told AFP.

As follows @Pontifex_en your knee and what do you need to get better? He says it himself to some religious Legionaries of Christ -with a bit of humor-: he needs a… tequila! pic.twitter.com/F6FuYjv9ew — Legionaries of Christ (@LegiondeCristo) May 11, 2022

It is not the first time that the Argentine pontiff jokes and shows off his good humor with the people who greet him during the general audience.

He also does not spare funny comments about the pain in his knee that he has suffered for months, for which he underwent an infiltration at the beginning of May due to the rupture of the ligament to relieve the pain.

In January he explained during a general audience to the faithful his health problems:



“It’s a temporary thing. They say this only happens to older people, and I don’t know why it happened to me…” he concluded with a smile as attendees applauded.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP

