A sensation that Colombian fans and not so fans are experiencing Colombian National Team fans It’s nerves. One day before the Copa America final between Colombia and Argentina, there is a lot of expectation for the most important match for the ‘tricolor’ in recent years, But nerves are just one of the sensations experienced.

According to the criteria of

According to an article by the prepaid medicine company, Colmédica, the human body experiences six reactions when watching a football match. We will tell you about them.

Increased adrenaline

Adrenaline is called the ‘stress hormone’. As soon as a football match starts, the body releases adrenaline immediately. Adrenaline prepares us for high-stress situations, putting us in a state of maximum alert. In addition, the person feels more focused and energized. The body and mind are in tune to experience the excitement of the game.

Release of endorphins

Endorphins are the source of euphoria and well-being in the human body. When a goal is scored or another play is played, the brain releases them. These hormones are known as the body’s “natural painkillers”; they relieve the mood, reduce pain and stress, which allows you to fully enjoy the moment.

Colombian fans in Medellin Photo:EFE Share

Emotional stress

Stress can be good at times. Watching a Colombia match can be a ‘nice’ way to feel stressed. These moments of high tension can trigger feelings of anxiety and distress. Although this tension directly affects the nervous system, raising levels of cortisol, the “stress hormone”, it can also intensify satisfaction and relief when the result is favorable to the favorite team.

Social connection

A good ‘break’ is watching a football match. Families, friends, and coworkers gather around it. Watching a football match is an opportunity to strengthen social ties. Sharing the excitement of the game can deepen feelings of belonging with others.

Increased muscle tension

Be careful! Don’t panic. During a football match, you may experience an increase in muscle tension, which manifests itself in specific areas of the body such as the neck, shoulders or abdomen. This sensation can be intense and prolonged, especially during high-intensity moments of the game.In addition to the above, mild tremors or tingling in the extremities may be experienced.

AME8888. MEDELLÍN (COLOMBIA), 02/07/2024.- Fans of the Colombian national soccer team cheer on the team during the broadcast of the match against Brazil corresponding to the Copa América 2024, this Tuesday at the Yesid Santos Coliseum in Medellín (Colombia). From the Atanasio Girardot Sports Unit, where the careers of several players who are pursuing glory in the Copa América took off, hundreds of fans gathered this Tuesday in Medellín to send the best of vibes to the Colombian national team for the match with Brazil to the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega Arboleda Photo:EFE Share

Increased sweating

“My hands are sweating,” is what some people say when they are in a stressful situation, such as watching a football match. This is because the body experiences excitement and emotional tension and this can be reflected in increased sweating. In addition to the palms of the hands, sweating is also noticeable on the forehead, because these areas are home to sweat glands.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS