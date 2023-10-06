













Shoujo anime installments have many interesting aspects; Among them stand out the particularities of the socialization of misty affects. In many shoujo the characters are very young, so the story invites us to see them grow while they define their socialization dynamics.

Shoujo characters begin by recognizing themselves and at the same time try to get closer to others while identifying and managing their feelings. This makes this type of anime help us visualize ourselves on a more real level.

One of the things that we try to understand and establish during adolescence is the way of conceiving, managing, expressing and requesting affection. However, Each of us has a context that predisposes us to certain ways of conceiving and exercising love.

Some of the ways of relating, reflecting on the above, is avoidant attachment. This trend is interesting because it is quite defensive, do you recognize yourself in that? Better check out the examples of our beloved shoujo characters!

Yano from Bokura ga ita

Source: Studio Artland

Yano had a terrible life, a romance full of manipulation, a fatal outcome and a burden of absurd responsibilities. Amid all the losses, the young man can barely stand, considering the image of Nana, his promised love.

Due to a troubled past, Yano is unable to open up to others.; and poor thing, the truth is that although Nana gives him sincere support, no one could blame the boy for his attitudes, especially after knowing everything he has been through.

Yano falls in love, but is unable to maintain healthy relationships, also because his past still grips his ankles. The dynamic between this character and Nana will be quite tenseHowever, towards the end we find a little more light.

Bokura ga ita It is the avoidant attachment shoujo par excellence. A classic!

Sawako from Kimi ni Todoke

Source: Production IG

Sawako is a girl with unwavering sensitivity, empathy and generosity.. Furthermore, she is really strong, because even if they criticize her without foundation, she remains just as cute, although, of course, she cannot easily bond with people due to her limited experience.

Because of this, you don’t have much of an idea of ​​how to proceed towards others, and your affections may have a break in the way you communicate them. Besides, It is very limited in an attempt to consider others.

Sawako is cute and seems to have the least harmful avoidant attachment of our shoujo selection.

Kou Mabuchi from Ao Haru Ride

Source: Production IG

Kou doesn’t have a very good time either, at first he was tender and charismatic, but life always shakes you hard. The big problem is that it comes out of nowhere, you never know when it will happen and, of course, you don’t prepare for the blow.

Although that is not the only important thing, I mean that, if you don’t expect it, even less the rest. A blow shapes you differently and then, what kind of person does it leave? Most importantly, will the people you love recognize you?

Kou faces this situation, the boy has completely changed and the person who loves him will have to perceive the boy’s new affectionate dynamic.

Ao Haru Ride is a very flirty shoujo installment that might make you feel a little empathy with the tough guys in class, although I certainly don’t recommend it (attachment to apathetic guys! It’s important to note that avoidant attachment is understood and You can work on a relationship so that both parties are comfortable, the problem is that it can be very harmful.

Anyway, cheer up! Because yes, a dynamic of socialization of affection says a lot about you, but it is not definitive either.once you are aware, you have a little more room to decide how you would like or could exercise, express and request affection.

Misaki from Kaichou wa maid-sama

Source: JC Staff

Misaki is fabulous! She is a girl with a lot of things to do but who also tries very hard to stay healthy and smart in school. Because her family depends on her, she must work very hard; However, she will not allow her grades to drop. Misaki is extremely hard-working and independent!

Do you have time left for anything else? Yes, perhaps for fear. Misaki will deal with this through avoidant attachment, in an attempt to manage her emotions in a more calculating way.

Misaki allows us to get a “healthy” nod (she’s always all anxious) to the avoidant attachment of shoujo. And in a very fresh way, she and Usui will manage to blossom their love in an intense, adorable and, most importantly, healthy way for both of them.

This shoujo shows an amalgam of avoidant and anxious attachment. Is fantastic!

Kyo Soma from Fruits Basquet

Source: Studio TMS

Kyo Soma is a boy marginalized from his family, although I must emphasize that no one from the Soma dynasty has a very fun time. However, the cat spirit has a little more trouble.

His family context did not contribute much to generating security or validating himself. Howevera fresher socialization, when he meets Tohru it will make him live a new world, much more friendly and generous than what I was used to.

However, of course their socialization dynamics border on rudeness at times.

Mei by Sukitte iinayo

Source: Studio Zexcs

Mei Tachibana was betrayed in primary school, this caused trauma and from that moment on, her personality was defined. He chose to be a solitary person and preferred to be especially careful with others.

Later, a family experience marked her life and forced her to focus on herself, because she no longer feels able to trust anyone else. Nevertheless, You will meet a very interesting young man in whom you will slowly find a hug and believe in the possibilities.

Mei develops a very specific avoidant attachment, it is not limited to the romantic level, but expands to all social areas of her life. Mei’s shoujo is an interesting installment.

We recommend: Do you know what anxious attachment is? These five shoujo anime characters show you!

The importance of consuming shoujo anime

Anime is a generous narrative that allows us to recognize various social issues. I consider it special because it invites us to recognize relationships and affect dynamics on a realistic level.

Shoujo usually anchors us to the school stage in which young people begin a path of recognition that, however, is not limited to the romantic one. This type of delivery (the ones we return to in the article) is fresh, kind and usually invites empathy and kindness.

Watch more shoujo! By the way, do you think that a shoujo is more beneficial for your social life than a shonen?

