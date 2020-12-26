New year is coming. There are only a few days left in the year 2020. This coming year will bring many new changes in our lives. At the same time, there will be many changes in the technology world in the coming year. Changes will be seen in WhatsApp including calling from January 2021. From January 15, where you have to put a 0 in front of the mobile number while calling from the landline. At the same time, there are many such mobile handsets in which WhatsApp will stop working from January 1. Let us know about it in detail.

WhatsApp will not work

New year is coming. Many old things will be left behind with the new year. As soon as the new year comes, WhatsApp stops its support for the old operating system and this time also the company has released the list of smartphones in which WhatsApp will stop working from January 1. WhatsApp will not work on smartphones below iOS 9 and Android 4.0.3 operating systems. According to the company, in order to use all the features of WhatsApp, iPhone users will have to use iOS 9 or above and Android users to use version 4.0.3 or above. Tell you that from January 1, WhatsApp will stop working in which smartphones.

WhatsApp will not work in these models

Apple’s iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S will have to be updated with the operating system iOS 9, if not done then WhatsApp will not work in these smartphones. At the same time, such Android smartphones which do not work on Android 4.0.3, WhatsApp will not work in them. Models such as HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr, Samsung Galaxy S2 have been included in these smartphones.

Have to apply zero

When making a call from landline on any mobile in the country, from January 15, you have to put 0 in front of that mobile number. On behalf of the Ministry of Communication, it has been said that no change has been made on fixed to fixed dialing plan, mobile to fixed and mobile to mobile calls. The Department of Telecommunications has approved a proposal of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). On 29 May 2020, TRAI recommended to put zero before the number for such calls. This will allow telecom service provider companies to create more numbers.

The Department of Telecommunications told through a circular that TRAI’s recommendations to change the way of dialing the number from landline to mobile have been accepted. According to this circular, after applying the rule, to make a call from landline to mobile, dial zero before the number. The Department of Telecommunications said that telecom companies will have to provide zero dialing facility to all customers of landline. This service is currently available for calls outside your area. The department was asked to make suitable announcements in fixed line switches, so that fixed line subscribers should be informed about the need to dial 0 for all fixed to mobile calls.

