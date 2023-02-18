Recently, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has announced new rules for making transfers through the Interbank Electronic Payment System (SPEI). According to the institution itself, these changes are focused on the direct connection of the participants and the creation of mechanisms for the change of keys until they are direct participants.

Before this modification, Banxico demanded that all participants be direct and comply with 292 requirements in different areas. However, with the new rules, this institution hopes that indirect participants can be connect to SPEI as long as they meet certain requirements.

These are the new requirements to make transfers by SPEI

Among the new requirements, announced an increase in limits to force direct participants to connect directly. Mechanisms have also been created for the change of keys until they are direct participants.

However, for those who wish to continue being indirect participants, they must meet certain requirements, such as having more than 500 thousand customersreceive more than 3 million pesos in transfers during the year and that its operations exceed the 32 thousand 400 million pesos.

These new measures of Banxico seek to promote financial inclusion and facilitate access to electronic payment services, without compromising the security of transactions carried out through SPEI. It should be noted that SPEI is a payment system used to make interbank transfers in real time, safely and efficiently.

What do you need to pay for SPEI

He Interbank Electronic Payment System (SPEI) it has become an increasingly popular tool for making electronic transfers in Mexico. But, what is needed to use this service?

First of all, it is required to have a bank account with internet banking service or the mobile banking service. This service is requested directly with the bank where the account is held, and although it generally has a cost, it is worth considering. Considering the time and expense that can be saved by making payments electronically instead of going to a bank branch, the monthly fee or for each payment sent can be justified.

It is important to know the Standardized Bank Key (CLABE) of the account, the debit card number or the cell phone number associated with the account of the person or company to which the money is to be paid or transferred. For security reasons, the internet banking service of the banks requests to previously register the account that will receive the payment, which can be used after a certain time.

In the case of mobile banking serviceyou only need to register the account that will receive the payment previously when it is greater than 250 UDIs. The advantage of using the mobile banking service is that you do not have to wait to make the transfers.

Furthermore, it is important to note that for use the SPEIyou must have a Internet connection and a device to access the internet banking service or the mobile banking service. Likewise, it is essential to verify the information provided before making any payment or transfer to avoid errors and loss of money.