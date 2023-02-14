Dr. David Mwenina Singhe, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, has won the “World’s Best Minister” award at the sixth edition of the Global Prize.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honored Minister Singh at a ceremony held during the second day of the World Government Summit, who is the first winner in the field of education and the second African among the previous winners.

Dr. David is the Chief Innovation Officer of the Sierra Leone Directorate of Science and Innovation. He is the first chief innovation officer. He is also the Minister of Basic and Secondary Education. He previously worked as a Research Scientist at the Institute for African Research Management in Nairobi (IBM Research Africa).

his upbringing

Born and raised in Sierra Leone, David received his Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Media Research Lab. He is the president and co-founder of the international non-governmental organization Global Minimum (GMin).

What is the main GMin project?

An innovation project, currently called Innovation Challenges, is the first ever competition created to promote a culture of innovation among secondary school students in Africa, where young people can get help turning their ideas into tangible solutions.

The project was one of three winners among 1,000 nominees for the Rockefeller Foundation’s “Innovators of the Next Century” awards.