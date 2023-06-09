Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

Split

The number of skin cancer cases has been increasing for years – how you can examine your skin for malignant changes.

Kassel – Cancer is a widespread disease. Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer. According to the German Cancer Aid Around 304,000 people in Germany are diagnosed every year. The number of the disease has been increasing dramatically for years. Excessive UV radiation is one of the most important risk factors for the development of skin cancer.

The cancer is most common in people who work outdoors, play sports, or sunbathe frequently. MSD Manual According to them, people with fair skin are particularly prone to developing most forms of skin cancer because they produce less melanin. The protective pigment in the skin’s outer layer, it helps protect the skin from ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

However, most skin cancers are curable, especially if cancer detected early and treated at an early stage. The so-called “ABCDE rule” can often be used to detect the first signs of skin cancer.

Early detection of malignant birthmarks: regular check-ups are important in order to treat possible skin cancer at an early stage (symbol image) © Imago

Detect skin cancer – with the ABCDE rule

As the German Cancer Aid informed, most of those affected develop light or white skin cancer, which rarely forms secondary tumors and is therefore comparatively less threatening than black skin cancer, the malignant melanoma. It is therefore important to keep an eye on birthmarks and moles, so-called pigment marks, and to pay attention to changes in the skin. However, changes can also occur in areas of the skin that are not exposed to the sun.

The ABCDE rule can help to better classify the abnormalities of the skin. Each letter stands for a characteristic that a pigmented skin lesion, for example a mole, can have:

A for asymmetry : Check skin lesions such as moles to see if they are a regular round or oval shape. If it is uneven, i.e. asymmetrical, you should consult a dermatologist.

: Check skin lesions such as moles to see if they are a regular round or oval shape. If it is uneven, i.e. asymmetrical, you should consult a dermatologist. B like limit: The edges of harmless birthmarks and pigment spots are sharply defined and smooth. On the other hand, if the edges appear washed out, jagged, uneven and/or rough, an examination by a dermatologist is urgently recommended.

The edges of harmless birthmarks and pigment spots are sharply defined and smooth. On the other hand, if the edges appear washed out, jagged, uneven and/or rough, an examination by a dermatologist is urgently recommended. C like colour: Look for a spot that is not evenly colored but mixed with pink, gray, or black dots. It indicates a malignant melanoma and should always be examined by a doctor. The same goes for crusty toppings.

Look for a spot that is not evenly colored but mixed with pink, gray, or black dots. It indicates a malignant melanoma and should always be examined by a doctor. The same goes for crusty toppings. D like diameter: If the diameter of a skin lesion is more than three to five millimeters or if the shape is hemispherical, then you should consult a dermatologist as soon as possible.

If the diameter of a skin lesion is more than three to five millimeters or if the shape is hemispherical, then you should consult a dermatologist as soon as possible. E for grandeur: If a mole protrudes more than a millimeter above skin level and its surface is rough or scaly, this can also be a sign of skin cancer.

If a mole protrudes more than a millimeter above skin level and its surface is rough or scaly, this can also be a sign of skin cancer. Source: German Cancer Society, Netdoktor.de

If at least one of the following characteristics applies, the moles should be shown to a doctor and examined as soon as possible. Basically, it is better to have anomalies that unsettle you checked once more than too late. If an existing mole changes its size, shape or color, starts to itch or bleed, then you should see a dermatologist immediately, she advises German Cancer Society.

Cancer-causing viruses: These pathogens can cause cancer View photo gallery

Skin cancer: These factors increase the risk of developing the disease

Even if the ABCDE rule can provide the treating dermatologist with important information, experts recommend regular check-ups by the doctor. Only he can make a final diagnosis. As the Consumer Center informed, since July 2008 there has been a nationwide program for the early detection of skin cancer. Consequently, all those with statutory health insurance from the age of 35 are entitled to a free skin cancer screening at the doctor’s every two years.

Loud MSD Manual According to the study, your risk of developing skin cancer is higher if you:

Had frequent sunburns, especially in childhood and adolescence.

Go to the solarium regularly.

Have a lot of pigmented moles.

Have a weakened immune system.

Skin cancer has already occurred in your family.

Contrary to the assumption that artificial UV radiation from solariums is healthier than natural radiation from the sun, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified natural UV radiation from the sun and artificial UV radiation from solariums in the highest category of cancer-causing factors. This means that it is rated as carcinogenic as tobacco.

Editor’s note: The information given in this article does not replace a visit to a doctor. Only experts can make the right diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The intake of medication or dietary supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.

You can significantly reduce the risk of skin cancer by avoiding exposure to strong sunlight (midday sun), Sunscreen with sufficient UV protection use and also pay attention to textile light protection. The sunscreen should also not be exposed to great heat – it toxic substances can be produced. With old sunscreen, the The effectiveness of the UV protection decreases. If you get sunburned despite sunscreen, you can simply home remedies help. Certain means in turn should be avoided in case of sunburn. (Vivian Werg)