Previous low-resolution images did not clearly show the bubble or reveal how it expanded in the surrounding gas.

In a study, published Wednesday in the Astrophysical Journal, researchers used data collected by the Stratosphere Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) telescope to analyze one of the brightest and most massive star-forming regions in the Milky Way.

cauldron boiling

The researchers’ analysis showed that there is one expanding bubble of warm gas surrounding the star cluster “Westerlund 2,”. This discovery refutes previous studies that indicate the possibility of the presence of two bubbles surrounding “Westerlund 2,”. The researchers also identified the source of the bubble and the energy that drives its expansion.

“When massive stars form, they explode with much stronger ejecta from protons, electrons and heavy metal atoms than our sun,” says Maitraye Tiwari, a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Astronomy at the University of Maryland and lead author of the study.

She continues: “These ejections are called stellar winds, and intense stellar winds are able to blow and form bubbles in the surrounding clouds of cold dense gas. We have observed such a bubble centered around the brightest group of stars in this region of the galaxy, and we were able to measure its radius, mass, and speed at which it is expanding. with it”.

The surfaces of these expanding bubbles consist of a dense gas of ionized carbon, and form a kind of outer shell around the bubbles.

It is believed that new stars are forming within these shells. But like soup in a simmering cauldron, the bubbles surrounding these star clusters overlap and interfere with the clouds of surrounding gases, making the surfaces of individual bubbles difficult to discern.

Tiwari and her colleagues created a clearer picture of the bubble surrounding Westerlund 2 by measuring the radiation emitted by the cluster across the entire electromagnetic spectrum, from high-energy X-rays to low-energy radio waves.

Previous studies, which only had radio wavelength and sub-millimeter data, produced low-resolution images and did not show the bubble. Among the most important measurements was the wavelength of the far-infrared rays emitted by a specific carbon ion in the atmosphere.

“We can use spectroscopy to see how fast this carbon is moving toward or away from us,” said Ramzi Karim, a co-author on the study.

“This technique uses the Doppler effect, which is the same effect that causes a train’s horn to change as it passes. In our case, the color changes slightly depending on the speed of the carbon ions.”

new stars

By determining whether carbon ions are moving toward or away from Earth, and combining that information with measurements from the rest of the electromagnetic spectrum, the researchers were able to create a 3D rendering of the expanding stellar wind bubble surrounding Westerlund 2.

In addition to finding a single wind-driven star bubble around Westerlund 2, they found evidence of new stars forming in the bubble’s shell region.

According to the study, as the bubble expanded, it opened on one side, releasing hot plasma and slowing the expansion of the crust nearly a million years ago. But then, about 200,000 or 300,000 years ago, another bright star evolved in Westerlund 2, and its energy reactivated the expansion of Westerlund 2’s crust.

“We saw that the expansion of the bubble around Westerlund 2 was again accelerated by the winds from another very massive star, and the process of expansion and star formation began again,” Tiwari says with some explanation.

“This indicates that stars will continue to be born in this crust for a long time, but as this process continues, new stars will become less massive and less dense.”

The researchers plan to apply this mechanism of action to other bright star clusters and bubbles of warm gas to better understand the star-forming regions of the galaxy.