Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- With the snowfall in Chihuahuathe demand for Chepe grew 10 percent because many people knew about the snowfall, and they immediately went to buy their train ticket to go up to see the snowfall, informed Rafael Sastré.

The president of the Association of Hotels and Motels of the city of Los Mochis said that it was local people who came to Chihuahua to witness this natural spectacle.

“There were many local people who were motivated by the issue of the snowfall and the truth was that the mountains were beautiful.”

He stressed that they are working hard so that Los Mochis is not a city only to come to take the train to Barrancas, but also that visitors can enjoy the city’s local attractions and gastronomy, as well as the Topolobampo bay, and the indigenous festivities of Holy Week.

“And little by little, people are staying overnight more. This is an important work of dissemination, also of how it is marketed, of looking for tour operators to promote a stay here in Los Mochis.

He commented that in the month of January the hotel occupancy in Los Mochis was 46.7 per story and has been maintained during February.