How many times have we heard it said that ‘he who covers a lot does little squeeze’. And, although the proverb usually has a fairly high hit rate with its pearls of popular wisdom, in this case it fails. Why? Because there are people who manage to stand out in several very different disciplines. Excellent surgical professionals who play the violin wonderfully or writers who have been elite aviation pilots or spies. Lorca, for example, in addition to signing some of the most beautiful verses in Spanish poetry, played the guitar and piano since he was a child – he was a student of Manuel de Falla-, as well as drawing with great art. Benjamin Franklin is another classic: He did a bit of everything, from inventing the lightning rod or bifocals to first describing the Gulf Stream, writing political philosophy, publishing newspapers, being the founding father of the United States, among other minutiae. And Einstein, in addition to being a marvel of Physics, was a competent violinist and pianist. Actress Hedy Lamaar pioneered long-distance wireless connections in the 1940s, a kind of embryo of Wi-Fi (also the first woman to simulate an orgasm in movie history, she was good for everything). Even if the great example is Leonardo da Vinci, a genius in engineering, medicine, science, painting …, the prototype of ‘Renaissance man’ who did everything well.

What is special about all these people? Are they made from another paste? What defines them is that they are multipotential, that is, they are good at (or exceptionally well) at several different things. Is this explained from a scientific point of view? Is your brain different? Two experts reveal the mystery and what traits they share, some of them neurological.

«Neuroscience has studied a lot what makes these people different. All of them score highly in creativity ”, explains Diego Redolar, professor of Neuropsychology at the Open University of Catalonia and co-founder of the Cognitive Neuro-Lab. Creativity is associated with the artistic field, but it is necessary to associate ideas in a new and original way, something essential to do something successfully.

Very powerful cognitive control

Multipotentials have a developed cognitive control, «which is the ability to monitor information in our environment, to manage attention, to make decisions and to save and store in our brain what is useful to us … That is, it is to have a good ‘control table’ that directs the show at a cognitive level», Indicates Redolar. This aspect is objectively verifiable: cognitive control resides in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, a huge region of the brain that, in the case of multipotential people, “functions above average and is very active with neuroimaging studies.” To carry out this test, the individual is asked not to think about anything and it is appreciated how their brain networks are activated by default in a very noticeable way in the case of multipotentials. «There are many differences from one person to another. For example, people with depression or addictions have a radically opposite activation profile: someone addicted to cocaine has activity visibly below normal, “adds the neuroscientist.

In his book ‘Range’, the journalist David Epstein explains that a scientist who wins the Nobel – come on, the elite of the elite – is up to 25 times more likely to practice some artistic activity if we compare it with the average of the profession. In other words, the statistical data show that, the brighter, the greater the variety of interests, as has been found by comparative analyzes. It seems obvious that, if someone does several different things outstandingly, intelligence has to accompany him in some way. And, indeed, It has been scientifically proven that multipotentials tend to be better intellectually gifted, but multipotentiality is born and becomes. In addition to the genetic factor, it must be taken into account that the prefrontal cortex, where cognitive control resides, does not finish maturing until the age of 20 or 25 … In all that time, the environment can make skills take off (or not) of the multipotentials, also known – although it is not exactly the same – as polymaths, which according to the RAE are those “with great knowledge in various scientific or humanistic matters.”

Scattering appearance

«In today’s society, multipotentials are not clearly identified and, therefore, far from valuing them, they are punished a lot with nicknames such as ‘scattered’, ‘lacking focus’ or ‘they don’t know what they want’ ... In other times, such as the Renaissance, this was not the case. But more rewards are given to specialists, something that is beginning to change “, says Gonzalo Barrio, who began studying Chemistry to obtain a degree in Marine Sciences, has founded seven businesses, has been a sales monitor, photography laboratory technician, director of marketing and diving instructor. Now, this Riojan with such varied interests manages his company from Bali and has created the Multipotential Entrepreneurs School and the Somos Multipotenciales community, with more than 2,250 members, to help people with these skills.

The first thing they have to do is realize what they are and that they can ‘fly’: «It is liberating when they identify that they are multipotential, because from a young age they have a hard time when they have to listen to phrases like ‘you can’t be everything, you have to choose, ‘”says Barrio.

‘Self-check’ Do you want to know if you have ballots to be multipotential?

1. Doubts Do you have a hard time choosing what to invest your time and energy in?

2. Motivation Does each new thing that comes your way seem more attractive than the last?

3. Targeting Are you reluctant to give up any of your multiple interests to focus?

4. Stereotypes Throughout your life have you repeated phrases such as ‘apprentice of everything, master of nothing’, ‘he who covers a lot little squeezes’, ‘you cannot be at mass and ringing’ or ‘you are very dispersed, you must specialize’ ?

5. Constancy Do you seem to be an intuitive person? Do your intuitions help you to unfold?

6. Fear of exposure Do you have the feeling that you scare companies with your resume or in recruitment interviews due to the number of specialties in which you have experience or knowledge?

7. Specialization Are you uncomfortable specializing in something and sticking to that familiar area?

8. Flexibility Do you think you adapt easily to changes?

9. Dedication Do you have a great capacity for concentration when you set yourself a task?

10. Energy Do people define you as a person with a lot of energy?

** If you have answered yes to most of the questions, you have many ballots of having multipotentiality traits.