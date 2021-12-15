If you have not already bought the 19,921, forget it because it has been out of stock for weeks. I would do a favor to those two lotteries in Valencia and Tarrasa who are the only ones who sell it and to whom the telephone does not give them truce. Other years it was one more number, but it coincides with the date of the eruption of the La Palma volcano (September 19, 2021) and it has become “the number” of the draw for this December 22.

How beautiful the finish in 5!



«Catastrophe dates are always the first to run out, that’s how we are. Although there is nothing left of 00000, which they have every year distributed among five administrations of the country and it is dispatched much earlier than 99,999, not many that end in 13 or 5 (El Gordo has finished in five to thirty-two times ), your favorite endings. If they do not come looking for a specific number, the preferences are the figures pulling high, although the younger generations are not as skeptical as their parents or grandparents and they are satisfied with the number you give them at the window “, explains Borja Muñiz, President of ANAPAL, an association that brings together a good number of administrations and lottery offices in Spain.

Loteros on the warpath



At the gates of the Christmas raffle they are on a war footing. They demand to improve their conditions, which currently go through entering 80 gross cents for every tenth sold – 4% of the 20 euros it costs. «In the national lottery for the whole year, they pay us 6% of each ticket we sell. But at Christmas they punish us two points less. Going up to 6% would cost the State less than 100 million euros and taking into account that in 2019 they entered 1,900 million euros net from sales in lotteries and other games … It is not much “.

Have you bought your 3 tenths?



There will be no definitive sales figures for a few days, but lottery players are optimistic: “The trend is good.” And the forecast of SELAE (Loterías y Apuestas del Estado) is that each Spaniard spends about 66 euros in the lottery for the Christmas draw – more than three tenths -. It is not available to many, but here is a curiosity: the price of each complete issue is 34,400 euros. An investment to think hard, since there are 100,000 numbers in the hype.

Millions in prizes



Seven out of ten of those euros that we are leaving these days in the windows of the administrations are destined to pay the prizes that the children of San Ildefonso will sing on the 22nd (2,408 million euros), «although each year between 50 and 60 million million euros receivable. People who have had to and do not claim the money, “Muñiz surprises with the data. The figure refers not only to the Christmas draw, but to all the games of the year, but it is significant.

The March 22 Barrage



Some who have not collected it is because they have arrived late. «For the collection of the prizes of the raffle of the ‘Gordo’ the law establishes a term of three months. For this reason, when March 22, the deadline, approaches, a lot of winners appear ». Whoever goes on the 23rd, even with the reason for the most convincing delay in the world, will come back empty-handed. “There are many people who wait for the last day, and I’m not talking about refunds, but prizes of 600, 1,000 euros and more,” says the lottery. And he explains that the limit to collect at the window is 2,000 euros (if more, it is managed with the bank).

Torn tickets



Past due date is the main reason an award is denied. Because torn tickets, and even washed in the washing machine, can be charged. “It’s okay if your tenth is broken, even if it breaks in half. As long as the code can be read, we credit it. And if it cannot be read, it is sent to a SELAE laboratory for analysis and verification. ” In the event that it is found to be very unrecognizable, the National Currency and Stamp Factory is sent, which will be the one to decide whether to charge it or not.

Accounts with the Treasury



If it is charged, it will be necessary to make accounts with the Treasury first, of course. The first 40,000 euros are exempt, but 20% is applied from there. Now we only have to entrust ourselves to luck … or to ‘La Virgen de la Granada’, a work by Fra Angelico that houses the Prado Museum and which is the image of the Christmas tenths this year.