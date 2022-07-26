This is a question that pet owners often ask themselves and to which everyone responds in their own way, without taking into account the advice of experts regarding the health and well-being of pets. How often to wash the dog? Should baths be more frequent in summer given the high temperatures?

Photo source from Pixabay

We assume that wash Fido is critical. There is no single answer to the question, because in reality the factors to be taken into consideration are very many. Even veterinarians and groomers cannot give a precise number, but only provide advice.

The factors to take into consideration are the size of the dog, its breed, its age, what its health conditions are, what its lifestyle habits are, so if it is a dog that is always at home or goes out in I turn around in the mud, for example.

There are dog breeds, in fact, that have a fur that almost never gets dirty and that is water repellent, like that of the Golden Retriever. In these cases the baths should be thinned out, every 2-3 months, in order not to damage the coat.

Other dogs, on the other hand, with longer hair and more difficult to keep clean, need a bath, even as a professional, that can help pets to feel good. For them it would also take a bath a month if not more.

How often to wash your dog in the summer

Dog owners who are often outside and not at home must wash Fido’s fur often and even in summer it would be good to pay attention. If the dog takes a bath in the sea, it is necessary to rinse it with fresh water, not cold.

Obviously never exceed the bathroom per month, unless there are situations or emergencies that may emerge.