América de Cali, one of the pioneering teams in Colombian Professional Soccer, has managed to go through a long and satisfactory history since its foundation in 1927.

Its name, América de Cali, arose from a comment by a Uruguayan in 1924., according to one of the theories that is collected in the official pages of the club. Three years later, exactly on February 13, 1927, Benjamín Urrea decided, together with other partners, to found one of the most prestigious teams in the country.

The team, since its foundation, managed to play in tournaments in Valle del Cauca and other regions of the country, which helped him prepare for 1948, the year in which he played his first professional match against Independiente Medellín at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium, located in Cali.

This was just the first game of many that managed to make the fans happy, who, at that moment, were satisfied with the result of 4 – 0. However, not everything would be “color of roses”, since, in the decade of the 50s, he failed to be the protagonist of the first professional tournaments.

It would be in the 70s when its golden age began, because in 1979 He managed to get his first star, according to the sports portal The Soccer Player.

Happy birthday to América de Cali on its 94th anniversary, a great story, a great fan base. Here one of the goals of the first title in 1979 pic.twitter.com/cXmosZ9Mk6 – Diego Rueda (@diegonoticia) February 13, 2021

After his first victory, in 1982 His second star would arrive after beating Millonarios in Bogotá. At this time, Antony de Ávila, a native of Santa Marta, was crowned the all-time goalscorer.

In 1983, América de Cali won his third star, after facing Junior from Barranquilla. In fact, for this same year he managed to reach the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, according to the team’s website.

In 1984, they would win the Colombian League again by beating Millonarios. Year that gave rise to América del Cali to incorporate Guillermo de la Rosa and Cesar Cueto, Peruvian players, according to the aforementioned media.

In 1985, he would manage to win his fifth star when facing Junior from Barranquilla, thanks to Juan Manuel Battaglia.

Finally, in 1986, he won against Deportivo Cali, managing to obtain, for this time, five consecutive stars.

10 years I don’t know; but what I am sure of is that tomorrow Deportivo Cali celebrates 35 years of becoming the SECOND team with the most stars in Valle del Cauca, after finishing SECOND in the championship that gave the #6 star to América de Cali, sealing the five-time championship. https://t.co/HRaQP5WRwY pic.twitter.com/gctBMW4HCJ — Tulio GODmez 😎💵 (@tulioGODmez) December 16, 2021

In 1990, América de Cali earned its seventh star against Santa Fe, a match played in the country’s capital.

Two years later, in 1992, The Valle del Cauca team, under the direction of coach Francisco Maturana and the assistance of Diego Umaña, achieved the eighth star, when they faced Deportivo Cali.

After this last victory, four years passed before 1996 – 1997 could become, for the ninth time, one of the winners of the Colombian championship when facing Atlético Bucaramanga, according to the América de Cali portal.

Three years later, in the 2000was able to obtain the tenth star and, the following year, in 2001they won the eleventh star, when they faced Deportivo Independiente Medellín.

The following year, that is, in 2002the team achieved the three-time championship by winning three consecutive stars, after making its debut with Atlético Nacional at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium.

GREAT PARTY!!

América de Cali thrashed Santa Fe in an excellent match, with hierarchy, taking advantage of the errors of the Santa Fe team.

Very good game by Yesus that shows once again that he is the 10th of the scarlet team, well all of America and it smells like a 15th star.💪🏾⭐🇵🇪 pic.twitter.com/kTU6SiOCAj — Jhoyner Noguera (@JhoynerNoguera) December 21, 2020

In 2008América de Cali is the international champion of the Cafam International Cup for 50 years, “winning the first match against Santa Fe from the penalty spot and later the final against Millonarios 0-1,” according to the team’s website.

But that’s not all, since on December 21 of the same yearthe Valle del Cauca team was in charge of winning its thirteenth star, by beating Independiente Medellín.

For the second half of 2019, exactly on December 7, América de Cali managed to win star number 14, after having hired the Brazilian coach Alexandre Guimarães, who did not hesitate to sign new players.

Eagle League 2019-2 Champion: América de Cali (Star 14)

Runner-up: Junior First leg: Junior 0 – América de Cali 0

Return Match: América de Cali 2 – Junior 0

Global Score: AME 2 – 0 JUN pic.twitter.com/e67piGirwf – Ed Gallego (@edgalleg0) January 1, 2021

Finally, 2020 became the last date in which the team won the star number 15, after beating Santa Fe 3 – 2 on the aggregate score. Juan Cruz Real was the coach who was in charge of leading América to this victory, according to the media the soccer player.

At the moment, América de Cali ranks third among the Colombian teams with the most titlesafter Atlético Nacional, which is in first place, and Millonarios, in second place.

