Arianna Rapaccioni, wife of Sinisa Mihajlovic, greeted Vialli on social media by posting a photo of him and her husband

Thousands of messages appeared on the web yesterday, from famous and non-famous people, who wanted to honor Gianluca Vialli. One of the most touching, although it doesn’t contain long or articulated thoughts, was that of Arianna Mihajlovicthe woman who just a few weeks ago lost her husband Sinisa, a former colleague of Vialli.

Sinisa Mihajlovic and Gianluca Vialli knew and respected each other very much. Both have dedicated their life to footballwearing, albeit at different times, the Sampdoria shirt.

The destiny he then united them even later, when by now they had hung up their boots, but this time it was a matter of fate tragic.

The first to discover that he had an “unwelcome guest”, in 2017, was the Italian. The diagnosis of pancreatic cancer it forced him to undergo a very long and very painful course of treatment, which ended with the most tragic of epilogues yesterday, after 5 years.

In 2019 it was instead the turn of Sinisa Mihajlovic to make the bitter discovery. Unlike Vialli, who initially kept the disease hidden. the Serbian had chosen to come out immediately with the leukemia and tell everything in a touching press conference.

His struggle lasted less. Because after only 3 years, last December 16th. the former Vukovar footballer and coach passed away forever at the age of just 53.

Arianna Mihajlovic’s message for Vialli

Another thing that united Mihajlovic and Vialli was the love they both had for each other families. Both had been married for many years and both loved their children with all of themselves.

Yesterday, when the news of the passing of the former Juve, Sampdoria and Italian national team striker spread throughout the world, Arianna Mihajlovic could not help but give him a thought. A thought that also involved her husband Sinisa.

The woman has in fact published a old photo which portrays Sinisa Mihajlovic and Gianluca Vialli, immortalized during one of the many matches where the two met in front of each other.

In support of the image, Arianna then written: “You know how many matches up there“. The post quickly gained a huge number of comments and reactions.