Do you know Claudia ?: everything you need to know about the film

Tonight, Wednesday 6 October 2021, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Tu la know Claudia? Airs, a 2004 film directed by Massimo Venier, with the trio of comedians Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo and Paola Cortellesi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Claudia has been married to Giovanni for 7 years, but their marriage is going through a phase of crisis. The woman is convinced that she can solve her problem by offering her help to another person. In his psychoanalyst’s office, he steals another patient’s file and, with a ruse, starts dating him. This subject is Giacomo, a middle-aged man who, after getting divorced, has lost faith in people and thinks he has never done anything good in life, but falling in love with Claudia slowly comes out of depression. Aldo, on the other hand, who works as a taxi driver, was previously the lover of another woman named Claudia, who left him to return with her husband. Due to a misunderstanding, Aldo had mistakenly mistaken Giovanni for the husband of “his” Claudia, which is why he is obsessed with Giovanni and seems to recognize him in every person he sees. A month later Giovanni is convinced that his wife is cheating on him and decides to follow her. When he finds his wife in the company of Giacomo, he begins to chase Claudia’s alleged lover by car. On the same road, however, there is also Aldo, who, having noticed Giovanni’s presence and being terrified by him, gets distracted while driving and collides with Giacomo, being in turn hit by Giovanni’s car….

Do you know Claudia ?: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of You know Claudia ?, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Aldo Baglio: Aldo

Giovanni Storti: Giovanni

Giacomo Poretti: Giacomo

Paola Cortellesi: Claudia

Ottavia Piccolo: psychoanalyst

Silvana Fallisi: Luciana

Sandra Ceccarelli: Silvia

Marco Messeri: Vanni Maceria

Rossy de Palma: Claudia

Daniela Cristofori: miss of the navigator

Ruffin Doh Zeneyoun: Taribo

Max Pisu: taxi customer

Carla Monti: old lady in a taxi

Elio Veller: man in the parking lot

Aldina Teresa Bossi: Miss at the traffic light

Saturno Brioschi: traffic policeman

Paolo Dell’Orto: husband of Claudia

Streaming and tv

Where to see Do you know Claudia? live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 6 October 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free platform MediasetPlay.it.