What you consider today far and strange will become, after years, close and surprising, and after years it will become a reality with which we live and coexist. And make him different on this earth, those characteristics may excite him at the time, but they are the salt of life that he always lives before the machine enters, electronic minds and artificial intelligence enter, and interfere in his domesticated life. According to calculations and standards set by the human being himself, and it may escape from his hand if this robot develops by himself, and his artificial intelligence serves him in developing his capabilities until he creates human sensations, approaches them, or tries to humanize himself.

It reminded me of the appearance of “Mask” with his doll, on which he is said to have tied the knot, and which he created according to special specifications, in which he placed the aesthetics of what he used to see and love in women, but it is devoid of their distress, requirements, boredom, and sometimes from their lightness and naivety. The bride of “Mask” is It is running, but with a digital and industrial concept and super intelligence in meeting all the things that are required of it without fatigue, boredom, boredom or anger, and I remember here twenty years ago for sure, a science fiction movie that I watched, now I miss its name, but its story is still stuck in the head, and it was He discusses a future issue, which we thought at the time far and impossible, but the years began to make it close and verifiable sooner or later. The story of the film is that there is a scientist in software who failed his scientific project on which he was building hopes, and he fell into severe depression that made him retire from appearances and social meetings, until something happened between him and his wife Dissension, so he decided to retire in his country house, and not mix with anyone, and in the many moments of boredom he started messing with his computer equipment, and because he lives alone, he decided to make the smart home in the modern concept, so he programmed the curtains to sunrise and sunset, and programmed the kitchen electrical appliances to receive their orders by voice, As well as windows, doors and lighting, and after a period of that organized, disciplined and easy life, boredom and loneliness began to creep into him, so he decided to create an electronic female who would help him at home and talk to her in the boredom of his isolation, and implement his instructions to clean the house in his absence and arrange his office, and cook for him what He asked her for food, and after a while the relationship between them became a lot of friendliness, and he began to like her, so that if he ate his dinner, he asked her to sit across from him, and they exchanged conversation like any two friends, and after a while he noticed some change in her behavior, and she appeared in something other than what she is. Programmed for him, her artificial intelligence is developing rapidly, and she is trying to adapt to be closer to any woman, and she has some human feeling, reaction and emotional impact, when he discovers this, when his old wife kept calling to check on him, and the answer of the female robot is bored in The sound is unusual, and not programmed, then it turned to anger and the closure of “the track in Madam’s face” according to the opinion of our Egyptian brothers, until the wife suspected that her husband had a woman who lived with him, and she came to clarify the matter as a female jealousy, and in order to resolve matters, and to see the conditions of the isolated, isolated husband, and when she came The real female met the robot female, and that female dialogue became in the eyes, a tear floated from the eye of the digital female, so the husband decided to reprogram it because he felt that something dangerous might happen, such as eating a knife from the kitchen and stabbing the wife in revenge for a jealousy that was neither calculated nor programmed at the time. The digital female, with her artificial intelligence, which developed on its own, decided to destroy the house in her reverse programming way, so the doors slammed, the windows smashed, the curtains began to rise and fall, the lights turned on and off, and all the kitchen appliances worked, and she left the house “aspiring” towards no horizon, no direction, and no direction. The house of people who know her!