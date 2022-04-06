Culiacán.- The Secretary of Health Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda announced that starting today began an intensive vaccination phase with fixed vaccination points in IMSS hospitals, ISSSTE and the Ministry of Health in Sinaloa.

This, as an instruction of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), who seeks to protect the health of the population, continue the downward trend in positive cases and achieve coverage greater than 70 percent in the protected population over 18 years of age.

Cuén Ojeda reiterated that since this is the great illusion of the majority of Sinaloans, the State Vaccination Command is working on planning so that all people get vaccinatedsince through immunization it is the best prevention against Covid-19.

“As of today we are entering an intensive phase where hospitals, medical units, are going to become fixed points of vaccination, fixed points where Social Security is going to participate strongly, practically in most of the municipalities, it is added the ISSSTE, the Ministry of Health joins, but we are also going to be visiting the companies and schools tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, so that the most important thing is that all the people who lack reinforcement or who are lagging behind At this time, there is no excuse not to get vaccinated, at this time those who are being hospitalized are people who have not been vaccinated, in such a way that we already want this pandemic to disappear, to go from a pandemic state to an endemic state so that we can get used to living together with this virus”, explained the Secretary of Health.

Recognition

The State Vaccination Command in Sinaloa informs society that more than five million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been applied, which is why the Roadrunner Brigade headed by Dr. Tania Clarisa Medina López, was Nationally recognized for the excellent coordination that has been developed to protect Sinaloans from the current pandemic.

The delegate of the IMSS in Sinaloa and head of the Correcaminos Brigade, Dr. Tania Medina; the ISSSTE representative in Sinaloa, Dr. Marcial Silva Gómez; the Secretary General of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, Dr. Gerardo Alapizco Castro; as representative of the Armed Forces, General Estudillo; as well as a representative of the Delegation of Welfare Programs.

